Lincoln powers past Jefferson for 38-18 win at Howard Wood Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A top five 11AAA high school matchup featured the Lincoln Patriots and Jefferson Cavaliers.
Third quarter, Patriots up 17-12 Tate Schafer was looking downfield and would connect with Johnny Cooper for the 15 yard pick up and the first down. A few moments later, the junior Angel Jurshge cut through the defense and would score giving the Patriots a 24-12 lead at Howard Wood Field. During the next Jefferson possession, Talen Ashley would be picked off by Kobe Lage putting the Lincoln offense right back in business. A few play later Jack Smith would Knifing through a few defenders making his way into the endzone and the Lincoln Patriots would go on to win 38-18 over Jefferson.