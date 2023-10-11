SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘AA’ boys state soccer championship is set as Lincoln and O’Gorman earned semifinal wins.

Lincoln is the top seed and they advanced with a tight win over #4 Jefferson. The Patriots scored a second half goal to grab the lead. Both teams put together efforts late, but it was the pats who survived with the 1-0 win.

O’Gorman put a little more space between them in their win. The Knights ran past defending state champ, Rapid City Stevens, 4-0.

The two teams will meet for the state championship on Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m.