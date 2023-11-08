SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stage is set for the seven state championships and that includes the largest class 11AAA.

Lincoln is the top-seed, following their 11-0 run to the DakotaDome. The Patriots are averaging some big victories this season, but their closest came last week in the semifinals. They defeated Brandon Valley 28-21

O’Gorman is back in the state championship for the first time since winning it all in 2019. The Knights have a host of weapons and they’ll look to use those on Saturday.

The two met earlier in the season, but that may not have much impact now.

“Both teams are different now, that was so long ago. It seems like another football season when you go on a playoff run and play four other games. Sure, there’s still tendencies that each team is going to do and we’re going to lean on the same type of players,” O’Gorman head coach Jayson Poppinga said.

“We’re going to have our work cut out for us. It’s going to be a great game. I don’t anticipate it being a very lopsided game either way,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said.

The Knights and Patriots will meet on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.