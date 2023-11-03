SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Top-seeded Lincoln and No. 3 O’Gorman will meet in the 11AAA state championship game after semifinal victories Friday night.

The Patriots picked up a 28-21 win over No. 4 Brandon Valley at Howard Wood Field. The Pats jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half.

The Knights defeated No. 2 Harrisburg 49-34 on the road. O-G trailed 35-34 entering the fourth and then took the lead for good 1:16 into the last quarter.

Lincoln is undefeated on the season at 11-0, while O’Gorman is 9-2.