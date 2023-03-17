RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln and Mitchell were the final two class ‘AA’ teams to advance to the semifinals.

The Patriots opened the Thursday evening session by claiming an eight point win over Roosevelt.

JT Rock posted a team high 18 points as he helped lead the Patriots to a 56-48 win.

The late night contest was a thriller in Rapid City. Pierre and Mitchell played into a tight contest in the fourth quarter.

However, the Kernels would finish strong as they went on to claim a 60-51 win.

Steele Morgan posted 18 points to lead Mitchell. Aiden Myers and Markus Talley each scored in double figures as well.

The Kernels and Patriots will cross paths in the semifinals on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. mountain time.