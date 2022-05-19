RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln boys claimed the first ever Class AA Tennis Championship last spring, and have won 7 straight state titles overall, dating back to when Tennis was a one-class sport.

The Patriots began their title defense in dominating fashion as all six singles, and all three doubles teams are still alive for a State Championship.

Washington is just 12 points back of the Patriots after Day 1 of the Tournament, and they’ll have their chance to catch Lincoln as they’ll face the Patriots in 5 of the 6 Singles Flights State Championships. The Warriors have all three doubles teams still alive too.

Team Standings

1. SF Lincoln 390

2. SF Washington 378

3. O’Gorman 312

4. RC Stevens 227.5

5. Brandon Valley 197.5

6. Aberdeen Central 173

7. Watertown 171

8. Harrisburg 154

9. SF Jefferson 97

10. SF Roosevelt 85

11. Brookings 6

12. RC Central 0

For full results from individual and doubles flights, click here.