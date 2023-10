SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln girls tennis team owns a lead in the team standings, following the first day of the class ‘AA’ state tournament.

The Patriots scored 321 points and have built a 45 point lead over second place Rapid City Stevens.

The Raiders are separated by just 15 points between them, Mitchell and Jefferson for second, third and fourth.

TEAM STANDINGS

Day two is set to begin Friday morning with champions being crowned in the singles and double flights.