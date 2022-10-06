RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ Girls Tennis State Tournament is underway in Rapid City. Day one was on Thursday and it’s the Lincoln Patriots with the team lead.

Lincoln has 210 points after the first day. O’Gorman sits in second at 170, followed by Brandon Valley, Watertown and Rapid City Stevens.

The tournament will conclude on Friday with the championships.

You can see individual results from all the flights below:

