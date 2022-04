SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rivals Lincoln and O’Gorman crossed paths Thursday night on the baseball diamond.

The Patriots were playing their first game in 12 days, and showed no signs of rust, jumping out to an early 4-0 lead. They’d never give that advantage back, knocking off O’Gorman 8-3.

The Patriots improve to 2-6 on the year, while O’Gorman falls to 2-10.

Lincoln is back in action on Friday with a doubleheader against Pierre. O’Gorman heads out west to face Douglas on Saturday.