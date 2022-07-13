PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Pierre quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz, has attracted recruiting attention from across the country, following a stellar junior season. Now, the Governor has made his selection as he’ll play in the Pac12 in 2023.

In late May, Lincoln Kienholz announced that he had narrowed his colleges choices to a final four, including North Dakota State, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

“Those four are probably the four that communicated most with me. They established more of a relationship, than the other schools. They kept in contact more,” Lincoln Kienholz said.

While the recruiting process was difficult, the decision came down to an impressionable trip to Washington.

“I went on my visit, just thinking I’m going to go have fun and see what they have to offer and it turns out I love the coaching staff, I love the players, I love Seattle,” Kienholz said. “It’s just a great place with a lot of opportunities.”

Kienholz will play for Milbank native and new Washington head coach, Kalen DeBoer, whose impact played a key role in landing the Pierre quarterback.

“Just with his past quarterbacks and his past teams, they’ve been throwing the ball over 300 yards per game, so that helps a lot with my decision as well, because I like to throw the ball,” Kienholz said.

Lincoln planned to make his decision in August, but now that the process is complete, Kienholz can return his full attention to his final season in Pierre.

“I can just, go back to being a kid for the rest of the summer and finish the baseball season with my friends,” Kienholz said. “Then obviously, get ready for football season.”

“I’ve told him many times throughout of how proud, I think we all are that this process, which is not an easy process by any means, didn’t change him,” Pierre coach Steve Steele said. “It didn’t change his priorities, it didn’t change how he acts with his teammates or how he acts with the community.”

Playoffs for legion baseball begin on Friday, July 22. The Governors first football game is set for Friday, August 26.