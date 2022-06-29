SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pierre’s standout quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz, is headed to the Pac 12 as he committed to play football at the University of Washington.

Kienholz made the announcement in a Twitter post on Wednesday afternoon.

His junior season (2021) saw the quarterback throw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,165 yards and another 12 scores.

That impressive showing helped Kienholz receive national attention from several power five universities.

The Pierre standout would narrow his choices down to four schools. He made that announcement on Wednesday, May 25 via Twitter.

His four final schools were NDSU, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Just over a month later, Kienholz made the decision to join Washington.

The Huskies are coached by Kalen DeBoer, who was born in Milbank. He coached five seasons at the University of Sioux Falls. He would then coach at Fresno State in 2020 and 2021.

2022 will be DeBoer’s first season at Washington.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity and want to say thank you to everyone throughout this process. With that being said, I am committing to the University of Washington,” Kienholz said in a Twitter post Wednesday.

Kienholz is set to play his senior season for Pierre this fall.