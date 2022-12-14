PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Pierre standout quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz has changed his college commitment.

Kienholz announced via Twitter on Wednesday he is committing to play for Ohio State.

“After long talks and consideration, I am very blessed with this opportunity… I’m excited to announce I’m committing to Ohio State,” Kienholz said in his Twitter post.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback had previously verbally committed to the University of Washington but announced on Wednesday thanking Washington for honoring his decision to decommit to the Huskies. He announced his verbal commitment to Washington at the end of June.

The Pierre signal caller threw for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this past season. He also rushed for 1,435 yards and another 24 scores.

Kienholz helped Pierre win another Class 11AA state championship in 2022 as the Governors went undefeated this season and beat Tea Area at the DakotaDome for its sixth consecutive 11AA title.