SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln and Jefferson sit atop the latest High School Football Prep Media Poll and now the two are set to cross paths in the first game of this year’s Presidents Bowl.

Jefferson is off to a 2-0 start this season, thanks to a pair of seven point, overtime wins over Harrisburg and Washington.

“I’m really happy with how we’ve finished games and dealt with adversity. With a young team, it’s probably easy if things go bad, to really think things are bad,” Jefferson coach Vince Benedetto said. “We’ve done a decent job of not riding the wave and staying consistent.”

The Cavaliers have relied on their defense this season. In two games, Jefferson has forced five turnovers, while also earning six sacks.

“They play a style where they try to get you at a hectic pace. They bring blitzes from every angle and play a lot of man-to-man,” Lincoln coach Jared Fredenburg said.

Lincoln is also off to a 2-0 start. The Patriots cruised past Roosevelt and Rapid City Central, outscoring the two opponents 102-7.

Much of that success stems from their offense which has plenty of returning experience.

“We had six of those seniors start as sophomores and that’s a lot of games,” Fredenburg said. “You can’t really replicate that at practice. You can say you want to practice like you play, but game reps are different.”

Two of those returning players are quarterback Tate Schafer and wide receiver Jack Smith, one of the top duos in the state.

“I don’t know if you can stop them, but we can hope to contain. Biggest thing for our defense this week is that they’re going to get big plays on us,” Benedetto said. “Schafer and Smith are going to make plays. They make plays every game. It’s how we respond after those big plays and not letting one play beat us twice.”

Jefferson and Lincoln will cross paths on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

That game will be part of our President’s Bowl double feature on KELOLAND dot com. The Cavs and Patriots will begin the livestream action, followed by Roosevelt and Washington at 7 o’clock. Both games will be livestreamed on our website.