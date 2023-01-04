SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — JT Rock is going to Iowa State.

The 7-foot tall standout junior from Lincoln High School announced his commitment to play for the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.

On Twitter, he wrote “Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey! I appreciate every opportunity that I have been blessed to receive. Go Cyclones!”

Lincoln is 2-1 on the season and is scheduled to play Pierre on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

That game could feature two future Division I athletes as Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz plans to play football at Ohio State.