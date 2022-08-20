SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over at Lincoln High school the Patriots welcomed in Rapid City Stevens.

Late in the first half, the Pats would give it to Ava Hurt, she would set herself up nicely then delivered an absolute fire cracker. Lincoln would take a 1-nile lead.

We move now to the second half, the Patriots had a corner kick and it was a good one but Mali VanMeeteren just a little too strong there, so it remained a one score game.

In the 59th minute, the Raiders were trying to make a little noise. Bailey Fox would weave through traffic, put a shot on goal but the ball was stopped by Cassidy Jennings.

The Lincoln Patriots are your winner by a final of 3-0.