SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In AA girls basketball Thursday night, Lincoln welcomed 5th-ranked Harrisburg to town.

The Patriots started the game out hot, jumping out to an early 11-2 lead and led 14-7 after 1. The 2nd quarter was pretty even, as Harrisburg outscored the Patriots 9-8 in the quarter, as Lincoln led 22-16 at the break.

The game would be tight but eventually it was Lincoln picking up the 44-39 victory over the 5th-ranked Tigers.