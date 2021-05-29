Lincoln edges Roosevelt in final race for Boys State Track Championship

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class “AA” Boys Track & Field Championship concluded Saturday in Sturgis. Lincoln entered the day with the lead in the team standings, but Roosevelt closed the gap setting up a showdown in the final race for the state championship.

Whichever team placed better in the 4 by 400 relay would walk away with the team state title. Click the video player to view highlights from the final day of the State Track & Field Championships.

Class AA Boys Final Team Standings

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (93)

2. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (88.50)

3. Rapid City Stevens (80)

4. Brandon Valley (71)

5. Aberdeen Central (62.50)

6. Watertown (54)

7. Harrisburg (49)

8. Spearfish (44.50)

9. Sioux Falls Washington (41)

10. Rapid City Central (32)

10. O’Gorman (32)

12. Yankton (27)

13. Douglas (20.50)

14. Sturgis Brown (19)

15. Brookings (13)

16. Mitchell (10)

17. Pierre T.F. Riggs (4)