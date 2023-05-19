SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln tennis team won eight of nine flights on its way to the class ‘AA’ state tennis championship Friday.

The Patriots won five of the six individual flights and swept the three doubles flights. Flight four was the one bracket not won by Lincoln as O’Gorman’s Liam Sarmiento claimed the crown.

Lincoln won the team title going away. The Patriots amassed a score of 588.5 over the two days. O’Gorman finished second, 179 points behind.

You can view the scores and brackets from all the flights here:

SINGLES FLIGHT 1

SINGLES FLIGHT 2

SINGLES FLIGHT 3

SINGLES FLIGHT 4

SINGLES FLIGHT 5

SINGLES FLIGHT 6

DOUBLES FLIGHT 1

DOUBLES FLIGHT 2

DOUBLES FLIGHT 3