SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln baseball team claimed their first Class ‘A’ State Championship since 2014, with a 6-1 win over Mitchell on Saturday.

Saturday was Lincoln’s second ever State Championship in baseball.

RECAP

It was Mitchell who got on the board first with an RBI triple from Jonah Schmidt. That gave the Kernels a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

However, the Patriots answered with a run in each of the next three innings.

Lincoln’s first run came across via a sacrifice fly to left field. Despite loading the bases with no outs, the Pats were only able to score the one run.

They’d grab their first lead in the third inning. That run came via a two out single from Osacar Lockwood-Powell.

Lincoln would add another in the fourth via a two out single, this time it was Mason Tolrud delivering the hit. That built a 3-1 lead after four innings.

The fifth inning was scoreless, but the sixth saw the first crooked number of the game.

Lincoln loaded the bases with no outs and they’d take advantage of a single and two wild pitches to plate the three runners.

The Patriots would build their lead to 6-1.

Lincoln would close out the seventh inning and work their way to a State Championship!