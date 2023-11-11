VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln claimed its first state championship in football since 2014 with a 31-7 win over O’Gorman Saturday night at the DakotaDome.

The Patriots scored on their first drive on a Jack Smith one-yard TD run. They doubled the lead to 14 when Sawyer Tolk rushed it in on a bad snap on a field goal attempt.

The Pats made it a three-score game on Tate Schafer’s pass to Dawson Siem late in the third. Two minute later, the Knights got on the board when Hayden Groos connected with Ryland Satter.

Lincoln put the game out of reach with 10 points in the fourth.

O’Gorman outgained Lincoln 299-285.

Schafer passed for 187 yards and two TDs, both of which were caught by Siem.

Gross threw for 199 yards. Maverick Jones led O’Gorman in rushing with 83 yards.

The Patriots completed the season 12-0. The Knights wrapped up the year 9-3.