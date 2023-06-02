ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln and Brookings secured their spots in the first ever South Dakota sanctioned Class ‘AA’ softball state championship game.

LINCOLN 4, JEFFERSON 2

The top-seeded Patriots defeated cross-town rival Jefferson 4-2 in the first semifinal Friday. They got off to a good start by scoring three runs in the first inning.

Madison Evans went 2-3 with three RBI and a run scored. She also pitched the complete game and allowed just one earned run on five hits while striking out 10. Payton Seefeldt drove in the other Lincoln run.

Emma Buie went 1-3 and collected and RBI for the Cavaliers.

BROOKINGS 5, BRANDON VALLEY 3

The Bobcats are the No. 3 seed and topped Brandon Valley 5-3 Friday. They scored three runs in the first inning and added two more in the third.

Gracie Adamson blasted a first-inning home run and finished 2-3 with 3 RBI. She also pitched all seven innings and struck out seven.

Tenley Rude led the Lynx with two hits and two runs.

The title game is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Koehler Hall of Fame Field at Northern State University.