RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For the 8th consecutive season, and second straight year in Class AA, the Lincoln Boys Tennis Team is State Champions.

The Patriots took home 3 singles flight championships and the Flight 1 doubles title as they beat rival Washington by 17.5 points for the overall team championship.

The Warriors had a strong showing, taking home 2 Singles Flight titles and another pair of Doubles Championships.

Final Team Standings

1. SF Lincoln 539.5

2. SF Washington 522

3. O’Gorman 402

4. RC Stevens 236.5

5. Watertown 214

6. Brandon Valley 208

7. Aberdeen Central 200

8. Harrisburg 166

9. SF Jefferson 113.5

10. SF Roosevelt 108

11. Brookings 9

12. RC Central 0

Flight Champions

Flight 1 Singles: Gage Gohl (Lincoln)

Flight 2 Singles: Rocky McKenzie (Lincoln)

Flight 3 Singles: Noah Morgans (Washington)

Flight 4 Singles: River McKenzie (Lincoln)

Flight 5 Singles: Will Koziara (O’Gorman)

Flight 6 Singles: Harold Mayer (Washington)

Flight 1 Doubles: Gage Gohl/Rocky McKenzie (Lincoln)

Flight 2 Doubles: Jacob Morgans/Noah Morgans (Washington)

Flight 3 Doubles: Harold Mayer/Chase Rima (Washington)

