SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln outlasted a late surge from Mitchell to claim a narrow 67-66 win on Saturday.

The Patriots found themselves up by ten points in the third quarter, but that’s when the Kernels began to close the gap.

Lincoln trailed by one in the final seconds, but an Elijah Olson putback would like the second-ranked Patriots, past #4 Mitchell.

Elliot Whitney scored a game high 19 points in the win. Jack Hilgenberg added 14, while Olson collected 12 and JT Rock 11.

Mitchell had two leading scorers. Both Steele Morgen and Dylan Soulek scored 18 points. Colton Smith added 11.