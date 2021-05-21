Lincoln boys continue their tennis dynasty with 7th straight state title

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- Music fans aren't the only ones excited about the return of performers to the Levitt at the Falls stage, starting next month. Businesses located across the street from the Levitt band shell are also looking forward to concert-goers coming back to downtown Sioux Falls.

Papa Woody's composed a coincidental dining duet with Levitt at the Falls back in 2019. The pizza place located in the Jones 421 building decided to hold its grand-opening on the day of the very first Levitt concert following some construction delays.