Lincoln boys continue their tennis dynasty with 7th straight state title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDHSAA Class AA Boys State Tennis Tournament concluded on Friday with the place matches. Click the video player to view highlights from the Flight 1 and Flight 2 Singles Championship matches. Check out the final team standings below.

Final Team Standings
1. SF Lincoln 561
2. SF Washington 441
3. RC Stevens 391.5
4. O’Gorman 360
5. Brandon Valley 233.5
6. Harrisburg 171.5
7. Aberdeen Central 141.5
8. Watertown 83
9. Brookings 68
10. SF Roosevelt 22
11. RC Central 0
11. St. Thomas More 0

