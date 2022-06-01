SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln won the Class ‘A’ state baseball championship in 2014, however the Patriots failed to return to the top of the class until this season.

Lincoln missed the state tournament in 2021, despite entering the regional tournament as the top-seed. A year later, the Patriots entered the regionals as the seventh seed, having lost five straight games.

“We were struggling and that buy in of just hey, trust us. We’re going to be there if we compete and if we have good pitching performances. We had a little bit better practices leading up to the regional,” Lincoln head coach Jordan Johnson said.

The Pats defeated Rapid City Stevens and Brandon Valley to reach the state semifinals. In that game, Lincoln had to overcome some obstacles including pitch counts and injuries.

“The first game was discombobulated. We had guys at one point, playing positions that they hadn’t played. It was just because of injuries and the pitch counts. It was one of them deals where we found a way to win,” Johnson said.

Lincoln would meet Mitchell in the state championship. The Kernels struck first with a run in the first, but pitcher, Lincoln Vasgaard, would settle in from there, allowing just two hits in the last six innings.

“It was more so, finding my spot and locating it better. Knowing that that hitter likes that pitch, where he likes it, so I just adjusted there,” Tournament MVP Lincoln Vasgaard said.

“He’s on the mound, not rattled, nothing is bothering him. He doesn’t seemed to be too concerned about anything,” Johnson said. “Even when he gave up a run, he comes into the dugout and he’s like ‘I’m alright’.”

The Patriots cruised to a 6-1 win over Mitchell, claiming their first state championship in eight years.

“We’ve had great teams and great players, college level players and it was fun seeing them support the boys, even well after high school,” Johnson said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have been in this position today. Our program is coming along and we hope to continue to be there for years to come.”

The Patriots have now won two high school state championships. They finished the season with a 13-9 league record.