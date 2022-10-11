SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stage is set for the class ‘AA’ boys soccer state championship. Lincoln will meet Rapid City Stevens for the state title on Saturday.

The Patriots and Raiders each earned wins on Tuesday, to send them past the semifinals and into the state final.

Fourth-seeded Lincoln knocked off the 16th seed in the semis. Lincoln earned a 3-2 win. O’Gorman was the two-seed and they were host to a semifinal. However, a three goal second half would lift Rapid City Stevens to a 3-0 victory.

Lincoln is back in the state championship for the first time since 2017, when the Patriots earned an overtime win over Aberdeen Central to claim the title.

The Pats lost in the quarterfinals last season to Stevens.

The Raiders are in the state championship after being eliminated by Yankton in last year’s semifinals.

Stevens reached the state finals in 2020. Their only state title came in 2015.

The Patriots and Raiders will play for the 2022 class ‘AA’ state title on Saturday, October 15 at 11:00 a.m.

The match will be played in Tea.