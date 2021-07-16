Lincoln alum Griffin Lockwood-Powell signs with Dodgers as undrafted free agent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Sioux Falls Lincoln standout Griffin Lockwood-Powell signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an undrafted free agent.

Lockwood-Powell spent the past four years playing for Central Michigan, where he was a two-time All-Mid American Conference Selection, and a conference tournament MVP during his sophomore season.

During that sophomore season, Lockwood-Powell was also named a ABCA/Rawling All Region First Team Member after hitting 0.345, with 11 home runs and 74 RBI’s.

He finished his career with the Chippewas with 172 hits, 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 137 RBI’s while batting for an average of 0.313 in 156 games.