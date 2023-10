SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Top-seeded Lincoln defeated Aberdeen Central 4-1 in the Class ‘AA’ state quarterfinals Saturday.

The Golden Eagles scored first early in the first half. Tallen Dobson tied the game at one with a penalty kick midway through the first half.

The Patriots scored three more goals in the second half.

They will take on No. 4 Jefferson in the semifinals on Tuesday.