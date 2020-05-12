Like it or not, National League designated hitters limber up

FILE – In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout bats during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Anaheim, Calif. Sixty-five players would earn at least $100,000 each time their team wins or loses if the pandemic-delayed major league season get under way, according to an analysis of their contracts by The Associated Press. Trout’s salary works out to $222,222 for each game of the 162-game season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The designated hitter debate has raged since 1973. That’s the first time the DH was used by Major League Baseball in a regular-season game. A lot of National League fans can’t stand the rule.

They say it takes away from the purity of the sport. Many American League fans take the opposite view. They say it’s better to see top batters hit rather than watching pitchers flail away at the plate.

Both leagues could be playing by the same rules this year under a proposal by MLB owners for the virus-delayed season to have the National League use the DH on a full-time basis, just like the AL.

