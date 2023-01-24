TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2.

Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games. Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net with 16.4 seconds left, handing Minnesota its third straight loss.

Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry scored twice in the second period on deflections of shots by Ross Colton.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 35 saves and earned his 250th NHL win, all with the Lightning. Tampa Bay ended a two-game slide and moved within one victory of matching the longest home winning streak in franchise history, set in 2019-20.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored shorthanded and assisted on Kirill Kaprizov’s power-play goal for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves.