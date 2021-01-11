Libis looking to cap off record-setting career on the state’s biggest stage

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — By the time his high school career is over, Dell Rapids St. Mary senior Connor Libis will go down as one of the most prolific scorers in state history. Though the individual accomplishments are a nice reward for his hard work, Libis has his sights set on something even bigger.

Connor Libis’ high school basketball career started when he was just a 7th grader, and foreshadowed what the next six years would look like.

“My first game in 7th grade, I actually hit six three’s in the first half, which was a crazy, unbelievable, out of body experience for anybody to have,” Libis said.

Libis never stopped scoring from there, breaking the school’s all-time scoring record last Friday.

“I was kind of actually in the flow of the game and I really didn’t realize that, that was the bucket that did it. I was kind of feeling it at that point, and I kind of realized it when some of my teammates kind of freaked out a little bit,” Libis said.

While he’s a great multi-sport athlete, there was something about basketball that always stood out to Libis.

“In basketball, you just, it’s whoever puts the most time in, the most effort, and that’s what I was drawn to. If I outwork somebody, maybe I can be good at this game, I think I have and that’s why I like it,” Libis said.

There’s been one thing that’s evaded the Cardinals standout during his six-year career.

“You know individually for Connor, I think it’s a situation where you don’t want to be somebody who has that cliché of being a good player and never making it to the state tournament, or have an opportunity of continuing on and playing in the postseason,” Head Coach Colby Fitzgerald said.

But he’s making sure he does everything he can, to accomplish that feat.

“I think the sky is the limit, and of course the goal is Aberdeen and right now, I think we’re playing well, and we’ll see where that goes,” Libis said.

Libis broke his own head coach, Colby Fitzgerald’s record which had stood since 2004. The Cardinals senior currently has 2,298 points. He’ll look to add to that total tomorrow night against Elkton-Lake Benton.