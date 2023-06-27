LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports Livestream Game of the Week returns on Wednesday, with a class ‘B’ legion baseball contest.

Lennox Post 174 will play host to rival Tea Post 266 at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The two teams have already met once this season, back in early June. That contest was scheduled to be played in Tea, but was moved to Lennox due to wet field conditions.

Their first meeting had it all. Post 266 jumped out to a 3-0 lead, until Lennox responded with three seventh inning runs, tying the contest.

Tea would respond with a run of their own, thanks to a walk-off single from Sam Werdel. Post 266 won a thriller, 4-3.

Both starters that game pitched well, though there were some costly mistakes. Despite being just three total errors, only three of the games seven runs were earned.

Each team has played plenty of games since their meeting nearly a month ago, but now the hope is for another high caliber contest.

Lennox and Tea are set to play in their rematch Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. You can livestream the action on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by Grant Sweeter.