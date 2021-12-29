Lennox, Lower Brule and Houston, TN win at Hoop City Classic

Click the video player above to see highlights from the Hoop City Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several games were played at the Sanford Pentagon on Wednesday, December 29, as part of the Hoop City Classic. Three of the games saw victories from Lennox, Lower Brule and Houston, TN.

Lennox earned a 66-43 win over Garretson. The Orioles were led by Porter Ihnen who scored 23 points and Conner Eich who added 15.

Lower Brule picked up a narrow 63-58 win over Viborg-Hurley. The Sioux’s Keshaume Thigh scored a game high 20 points. Brian LaRoche added 14 as well. The Cougars were led by Hayden Gilbert who scored 18 points.

Houston, Tennessee needed overtime to defeat Sioux Falls Jefferson, 75-66. Mavrick Miller, son of Mitchell native Mike Miller, scored 12 points for the Mustangs. Jefferson was led by Caden Year who had 17 points.

The Hoop City Classic concludes with a full day of action at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday, December 30.