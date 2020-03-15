Lennox girl’s wait prepared for 2020 state tournament

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO)- In the last three seasons, Lennox girls basketball has seen it all. They’ve come up a game short of reaching state, as well as a runner-up finish in 2017 and a third place finish last year. This season, the Orioles entered the playoffs as the second ranked team with a 19-1 record.

Lennox reached the state tournament after a pair of playoff wins. The Orioles defeated their two opponents by an average of 33 points.

“Our two postseason games, I thought we executed our game plan as close to perfection as we were going to get and we have just been playing together and unselfish and we’ve had really good defensive intensity. I feel like we’ve been on the right path to being successful,” Lennox coach Adam Quail said.

Much of this season’s success can be credited to the Oriole senior class that has reached three state tournaments in the past four seasons.

“They’ve been playing together for such a long time, that the chemistry is just there, they don’t have to work at it. They’ve meant a lot to the community, the community has really rallied around them and they are just a great group of girls on and off the court,” Quail said.

The Orioles began to prepare for the 2020 state tournament, but novel coronavirus forced the state to postpone the tournaments, leaving the Orioles waiting.

“Now it’s just a waiting game. We like to be optimistic, so we are watching the news, hoping there is a break through of some sort, but again, we’ve got to make sure that everyone’s safety is taken into consideration,” Quail said.

While safety is the main priority, the Orioles will remain hopeful that their seniors have one more chance to play on the state’s biggest stage.

“You want to send them out on a high note and you think about giving them that last substitution, that last hug on the bench and not knowing when that’s going to be or how it’s going to happen is difficult,” Quail said.

Just like the Orioles, 47 other teams are waiting to find out about their seasons and whether or not they will get a chance to play in this year’s state tournaments.