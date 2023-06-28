LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Lennox used a strong start on Wednesday to cruise past Tea in the KELOLAND Sports Livestream Game of the Week, 12-0.

The two teams met less than four weeks prior, with Tea earning a walk-off win over Lennox, 4-3.

Post 174 wasn’t going to allow that to happen as they posted seven first inning runs.

Lennox added one in the second and third, then three in the fourth on their way to the dominant 12-0 win.

Conner Eich picked up the win on the bump, throwing all five innings allowing no runs on two hits, while striking out seven.

Lance Spieler added a homerun for Lennox in the win as well.