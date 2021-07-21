Legion State tournament host Brandon Valley preparing for battle

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley Enters the Class A legion State tournament as one of the top seeds, but knows its competition isn’t to be taken lightly.

“Every South Dakota team that we’ve played we’ve beat. But on the other hand, all the teams that are in the state tournament have also beat us. We’ve spilt with them,” said Brandon Valley head coach Jeremy VanHeel.

But unlike their opponents, they’ll be playing at home.

“They’re very proud for this moment to be able to host on this beautiful field, this is the reason why they made it. They made this field to give the opportunity to give Brandon to be able to host this elite tournament,” VanHeel said.

As the two seed, Post 131 has a very tough matchup with seven seed Harrisburg.

“Whoever they throw out there in Chase Mason or Will Simmons, you’re going to see two guys that can pitch and that can pitch well,” VanHeel stated.

“My pregame routine will be the same, everything the same, take every at-bat the same way, just don’t take it too seriously, you have to take it lightly. Last year I found success in the state tournament because you just don’t think when you go up there, you just react to the ball and you just put a ball in play sometimes,” First baseman Jaxon Haase said.

“I mean I haven’t really thought about what’s going to happen if we lose because we’re not going to lose, we’re going to win and so I’m excited. I’m ready to go, I wish today was Friday, I wish we were playing right now. But, we have three days to prepare which as a team we’ll probably need but were ready to go,” Senior pitcher Caleb Zerr said.

“You’re going to see excitement. Good bad and indifferent you’re going to get excitement and hopefully what you’re going to see is the guys go out there and want to grind, want to commit and they show grit,” VanHeel said. “You see some guys that won’t want to give up.”