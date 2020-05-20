Legion baseball will sanction a 2020 season

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO)- The South Dakota American Legion Department Commander released a press release on Tuesday, May 19, saying there will be a sanctioned legion season in 2020.

This Spring, when The National American Legion canceled National American Legion Baseball, it had many wondering if the American Legion Baseball season would be done before it even began. After a clarification, it was determined that American Legion Departments could, in fact, sanction State American Legion Baseball South Dakota American Legion Department Commander said in a press release

The state announced on May 14, that the state would sanction a season in 2020 so that local posts could sponsor teams and teams could use their jerseys with the legion patch on there.

“By cancelling the season as we were directed to do by National (Headquarters) that meant we could no longer use those trademarks,” “When teams have money invested in uniforms and baseballs with the logo on them that no one is supposed to use that was just not right.” Dan Sudbeck, Chairman of the SD American Legion Athletic Commission said on May 14

The state commission adopted the following motion on May 13:

“Motion to sanction a 2020 South Dakota American Legion Baseball Program to be administrated by sponsoring Posts, coaches, and managers. That these teams follow guidelines recommended by the State Athletic Commission, which states Teams must abide by local, state, and national COVID19 policies, have insurance and have permission from city officials to play”. The executive committee passed this motion because “It’s the right thing to do.”

The state commission continues to find ways to have a 2020 season and it appears that there may be a chance for that.

“The local coaches and baseball committees have stepped up to the plate and are providing great leadership. The South Dakota American Legion appreciates their efforts to make the 2020 season a possibility,” the SD Athletic Commission said.

Now the SD American Legion Athletic Commission is asking the teams and their coaches to get their teams registered.

“The SD American Legion has sent information to the coaches from last year’s registered teams, and many of them, along with their sponsoring posts, are planning their 2020 season. We are asking to have the proof of insurance, SD Form#2, and team rosters mailed to State Headquarters in Watertown by June 10th, 2020,” SD commission said.

The commission concluded the press release by sharing their excitement for a possible return to baseball.

“We look forward to a great season and are proud to be sponsors of South Dakota American Legion Baseball. LET’S PLAY BALL!!” South Dakota American Legion Department Commander said in a press release

