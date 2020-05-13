Legion baseball thrown a curveball, now looking to play independently

Legion Baseball has been cancelled for the season in South Dakota, but that’s not stopping coaches and players from trying to get back on the diamond.

They’re now planning to do something differently while keeping players and fans safe.

This past Saturday Legion Baseball teams all over the state were told baseball would take place this summer, then on Sunday, the National Legion organization threw them a curveball saying they were cancelling baseball for the season.

Harrisburg’s Legion Baseball team and several others are now looking at playing independently.

“All the local communities, not just Harrisburg, but Sioux Falls, Mitchell all the other communities are making those decisions and talking with their local authorities and local directors and try to figure out what we are all going to do,” Harrisburg Baseball Association executive director John Ratzloff said.

But how do you do that safely? Ratzloff says social distancing takes place in baseball just by the nature of the game and how it’s played.

They’ll be looking at other safety measures too.

“We are looking at expanding dugouts, relocating the umpire from behind home plate to behind the mound, we’re looking at sanitizing stations in between innings, looking at minimizing crowds,” Ratzloff said.

He says it might require players to not share helmets or bats and maybe use synthetic baseballs that can be sanitized.

Pitcher Tyson Kogel and second baseman Chase Lucas are all for it.

“Knowing that we put in that much work in the off-season starting at the beginning of the year, waking up at 6:30 every morning and having two practices a day made it devastating to hear,” Kogel said.

“I get that they want to do that for safety, but at the same time it’s frustrating, like Tyson said we’ve been working out every morning, all sorts of workouts and at the end of the day we just want to go out and play,” Lucas said.

“I think the biggest thing in all of this is that we are going to find out, is it’s not a one size fits all, what works in Harrisburg might not work in Pierre, certainly might not work in Sioux Falls or Mitchell, but I think at the end of the day, we all want to put our kids in a position to have that opportunity and have that experience as long as we can do it in a way that’s safe, because safety is our priority,” Ratzloff said.

Safety to bring back America’s favorite past time.

There’ll be a meeting Wednesday night to discuss their options and are hoping to start practice June 1 followed by an abbreviated season.