SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy night in postseason baseball across South Dakota. View scores from Thursday here:
CLASS ‘A’ PLAYOFFS
#1 Sioux Falls East 3, #15 Sturgis 1
#2 Harrisburg Gold 11, #14 Sioux Falls West 0
#4 Brookings 16, #13 Huron 0
#5 Rapid City Post 22 6, #12 Pierre 1
#6 Rapid City Post 320 9, #11 Harrisburg Maroon 8
#7 Renner 5, #10 Brandon Valley 3
#9 Aberdeen 15, #8 Watertown 4
REGION 2B
Dell Rapids 11, Volga 0
REGION 4B
Wagner 5, Alexandria 4
Tabor 5, Parkston 0
REGION 6B
Clark/Willow Lake 2, Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern 1
Redfield 14, Clark/Willow Lake 0
REGION 7B
Winner/Colome 3, Platte-Geddes 0
Platte-Geddes 4, Winner/Colome 2