SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD SPORTS) – A new class of outstanding high school seniors has been selected to receive the seventh annual Legends for Kids Scholarship. The scholarship is a $5,000 award that recognizes eight high school student-athletes for their exceptional character in leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. This class will bring the cumulative total to 56 scholarships totaling $280,000 in seven years.

Developed in conjunction with Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends, the scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford Health and First PREMIER with support from KELOLAND Television, Beal Distributing, Novak Sanitary Service, Pepsi-Cola/Dr. Pepper, Combined Pool and Spa, Silverstar Car Wash, Sioux Falls Skyforce/Sky’s the Limit Foundation, UBS Financial Services, Cellular Only/Verizon, Elgethun Capital Management, Operation Helpful Smile, Prairie Farms and Tim and Julie Stupka. Recipients must use the scholarship for post-secondary education.

The following graduating seniors were selected based on nominations from coaches, teachers and administrators:

Jacob Angerhofer – Aberdeen Central (Northern State University)

Kylie Foss – Brandon Valley (Northwestern College – Orange City, Iowa)

Caleb Henderson – Canton (South Dakota School of Mines)

Sydney Kjellsen – Newell (Black Hills State University)

Sam Scholten – Brandon Valley (Augustana University)

Paige Sterud – Dell Rapids (Nova Southeastern University)

Derrek VanderLeest – Sioux Falls Christian (Dordt University)

Mya Vandrovec – Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Fort Hays State University)

Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends events are scheduled for June 6-11. Information regarding free youth clinics and appearances by celebrity athletes will be announced soon.

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals—quality, integrity and character—are brought to Sioux Falls.