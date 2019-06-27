Legends Football Camp features over 600 athletes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 22nd Legends Football Camp concluded on Wednesday, and featured more than six-hundred kids from 16 schools across South Dakota and Minnesota.

The Augustana football team helped host this year’s Legends Football Camp, while the high school programs prepared for the upcoming season through drills and scrimmages.

“I want them to get an understanding of team and that things are bigger than one and that our world doesn’t revolve around just you. The feeling of team and the growth that needs to happen over the course of the summer. We want to learn work ethic a little bit and the grind that life is going to have,” Augustana Football Coach Jerry Olszewski said.

The 16 schools in attendance played three scrimmages apiece. The final score means little, but the coaches are eager to see improvement.

“We do some open fields, so we’re always competing against ourselves so it’s nice when you can come out and compete against some other teams. You know you get to scrimmage, three scrimmages, do some 7 on 7 and it’s awesome and close. The kids don’t have to stay in the dorms, they get to go home and sleep in their own bed, so it’s kind of nice for that too,” Tea Area Head Coach Craig Clayberg said.

Having the Augustana coaches and players help run the camp adds a unique flavor for the high school athletes.

“So they get great perspective, not only with the team aspect but their gets are getting coached up into individuals. They love it when the Augie players are out there coaching them up and talking to them. A lot of these high school kids, think these college kids walk on water, so it’s really important for these Augie kids and they’re great about jumping in there and talking and coaching these kids up and they really enjoy it,” Legends Director Brad Coleman said.

The Legends camp continues to grow by the year, which reflects well on the event and Sioux Falls.

“I think it’s not only the way it serves the community but the kids in our community. You know the grants that are created and the services provided to the city of Sioux Falls. I think if the nation knew what Sioux Falls is doing and how we’re serving our community, they would be a model for other communities to follow,” Olszewski said.

The football camp closes this summer’s Legends event, though Legends for Kids Scholarship applications will be available later this year.