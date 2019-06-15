Legends continues with eight clinics on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends is celebrating 20 years, and continued its free clinics Friday, with eight different sports and a long list of celebrities.

The football clinic was headlined by former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, Vikings fullback, and former Augustana standout, C.J. Ham, and Lions running back, and SDSU alum, Zach Zenner. After participating in Thursday’s banquet, Kyle Rudolph was unable to attend, but his former and current teammates were thrilled to see him sign an extension with the Vikings.

“The reality is, is anybody else, any of the other 31 teams going to value Kyle Rudolph more than the Vikings? I got to believe no. We know the type of person he is, we know what type of player he is, we know who he is in the building, we know the type of leader he is, and they’re going to value him the most. That’s why I’m happy it worked out,” Chad Greenway said.

“He’s a Viking through and through. He’s been there forever, he’s been here forever. It’s always awesome to see guys like that get those big contracts and I know he was very passionate about staying in Minnesota, so it’s really good to see that happen,” C.J. Ham said.

The Legends baseball/softball clinic was held Friday at the Sanford Fieldhouse. The event was headlined by 2-time World Series champion Johnny Bench and former Twins Kent Hrbek and Tim Laudner, who are trying to help the kids learn, while having fun.

“Some of them aren’t going to know who I am, some of them aren’t going to walk away with anything more than an opportunity to pick up a few techniques and hopefully that’ll make a difference in the rest of the summer or all of the way through high school,” Johnny Bench said.

“Do the basic things right and hopefully as the years go, as the days go by you work on different things you need to work on and it goes from there. I think the main thing is make sure the kids are having fun,” Kent Hrbek said.

Former U.S. National team member Tony Sanneh hosted the soccer clinic at the Sanford Sports Complex. With the women’s World Cup underway, the St. Paul native says the U.S. women’s national team, and defending World Cup champion, is a great example for young players.

“Everybody wants to be the like person on the type. You know, everyone wants to be like Mike. I think they’re great role models for the whole country of what it means to dominate and you know, they don’t let their foot off the pedal. They’re just good and they have fun. It inspires us all to know that we can reach that height some day,” Tony Sanneh said.

Olympic gold medalist and Warroad, Minnesota native, Gigi Marvin took to the ice for the hockey clinic. Marvin says she enjoys participating in events like Legends, as it gives her a chance to serve as a role model for kids, especially young girls.

“I grew up playing and I never saw women play hockey until the ’98 Women’s Team won Gold in the Olympics. Right when I saw that I was like woah, that can be my dream? Like, I could try and achieve that. It’s huge for young girls to see women doing something remarkable with the gift that they’ve been given,” Gigi Marvin said.

The Legends clinics conclude on Saturday with basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics.