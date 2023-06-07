SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Sports Complex was home to about 160 kids from the area, who participated in a baseball skills clinic Wednesday.

It’s part of the week-long Legends for Kids event.

They worked on hitting, fielding, and throwing from local high school and college players. For the participants, they learned more than just the technical aspects of the game of baseball.

“For me, it’s about developing players, athletes, and people. So, whether that’s team experiences, whether that’s a specific skillset or just the team environment,” Baseball Academy Director of Baseball Operations Steve Phillips said.

The Legends camps will continue with soccer, golf and football camps later this week.