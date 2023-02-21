BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not often that you get a top-ten all time scorer on a team, let alone two. This season, the SDSU women have been led by two seniors and the pair has played an important role in SDSU’s success.

Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard both lead SDSU in scoring and rebounding. The duo is combing for 25 points and ten rebounds per contest this season.

“It’s just really easy to play with her and play off of her. She makes it a lot easier when she’s in there, she draws a lot of attention,” SDSU forward Paiton Burckhard said.

“She’s made me a better player, hopefully it’s vice versa. But I think just our connection on the court, we are able to put each other in good positions to score,” SDSU forward Myah Selland said.

The two forwards have been playing alongside each other for the past five years, allowing for their powerful connection to develop on the floor.

“And I think the really neat thing about Myah and Paiton is they’ve helped us win at a higher level, they’ve helped our program elevate to a place we haven’t been to. So we certainly owe Myah and Paiton an awful lot for what they’ve done for our program,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

Myah is the second leading scorer in SDSU history, though she had to battle through multiple injuries, including two that were season-ending.

“Each time it was just easy to get back into that mindset of I want to be a part of this, I still want to be a part of this,” Selland said.

As the pair finish out their season together, they’re making it their mission to bring the Summit League Tournament trophy back to Brookings, for the first time in four years.

“I think we both know we got to lock in here. It’s coming down to the end. And I just think we’re really just going to play for each other, play for our team, and play for Jackrabbit nation. Just really go hard and finish off with the bang,” Burckhard said.

The Jackrabbits returns to action on Thursday at Kansas City. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.