ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Calle Jarnkrok scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3.

The victory spoiled Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s return to the net. Mitch Marner scored first for Toronto to stretch his point streak to 15 straight games and extend the longest run in the NHL this season.

Zach Aston-Reese and William Nylander each had a goal and John Tavares had two assists for the Maple Leafs. Kirill Kaprizov scored on a power play and Matt Boldy had a goal for the Wild.