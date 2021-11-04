Lavin to represent Team USA at Junior Pan American Games

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota triathlete Maddie Lavin was named to Team USA for the Junior Pan American Games that will take place in Cali, Colombia, from Nov. 25-28.

Lavin is coming off her first NCAA competition with the Coyotes. She placed third at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Qualifier in Virginia with a time of 1:02:57.0. The finish garnered a spot on the All-East Region Team announced by the College Triathlon Coaches Association (CTCA) last week.

A native of Vermillion, South Dakota, Lavin finished runner-up in the U23 Elite National Championship this summer in Long Beach, California.

This marks the first time the Pan American Games will have a junior edition. The meet will also serve as a direct qualification for the Santiago (Chile) 2023 Pan American Games.