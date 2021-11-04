Lavin to represent Team USA at Junior Pan American Games

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-USD-Coyotes-logo-2_1529375973809.jpg

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota triathlete Maddie Lavin was named to Team USA for the Junior Pan American Games that will take place in Cali, Colombia, from Nov. 25-28. 

Lavin is coming off her first NCAA competition with the Coyotes. She placed third at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Qualifier in Virginia with a time of 1:02:57.0. The finish garnered a spot on the All-East Region Team announced by the College Triathlon Coaches Association (CTCA) last week. 

A native of Vermillion, South Dakota, Lavin finished runner-up in the U23 Elite National Championship this summer in Long Beach, California. 

This marks the first time the Pan American Games will have a junior edition. The meet will also serve as a direct qualification for the Santiago (Chile) 2023 Pan American Games. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 