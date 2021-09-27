Latest South Dakota Prep Media football poll

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 27 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (22) 5-0 123

2. Brandon Valley (3) 5-0 101

3. Jefferson 4-1 69

4. Lincoln 4-1 56

5. Washington 2-3 23

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1, Stevens 1. 

Class 11AA

1. Tea Area (22) 5-0 122

2. Pierre (3) 4-1 101

3. Brookings 4-1 77

4. Yankton 2-3 25

5. Aberdeen Central 3-2 24

Receiving votes: Huron 17, Watertown 9.

Class 11A

1. Madison (23) 5-0 123

2. Canton (2) 4-1 96

3. Dell Rapids  4-1 77

4. West Central 4-1 54

5. SF Christian 3-2 15

Receiving votes: Vermillion 8, Tri-Valley 2.

Class 11B

1. Winner (25) 6-0 125

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-1 91

3. Sioux Valley 4-1 77

T4. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-1 26

T4. Groton Area 5-1 26

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 11, Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 5, Hot Springs 1.  

Class 9AA

1. Hanson (23) 5-0 123

2. Platte-Geddes 4-1 83

3. Florence/Henry (2) 6-0 73

4. Chester Area 4-1 48

5. Parkston 4-2 17

Receiving votes: Hamlin 12, Garretson 7, Canistota/Freeman 4, Timber Lake 4, Ipswich 3, Lyman 1. 

Class 9A

1. De Smet (22) 6-0 119

2. Howard (1) 6-0 98

3. Herreid/Selby Area (1) 6-0 76

4. Wall (1) 6-0 54

5. Wolsey-Wessington 3-2 15

Receiving votes: Castlewood 13. 

Class 9B

1. Avon (21) 5-0 121

2. Faulkton Area (3) 5-1 97

3. Gayville-Volin (1) 3-1 79

4. Potter County 5-1 51

5. Hitchcock-Tulare 4-2 18

Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1. 

