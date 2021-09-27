Latest South Dakota Prep Media football poll

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 27 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (22) 5-0 123
2. Brandon Valley (3) 5-0 101
3. Jefferson 4-1 69
4. Lincoln 4-1 56
5. Washington 2-3 23
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1, Stevens 1.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (22) 5-0 122
2. Pierre (3) 4-1 101
3. Brookings 4-1 77
4. Yankton 2-3 25
5. Aberdeen Central 3-2 24
Receiving votes: Huron 17, Watertown 9.
Class 11A
1. Madison (23) 5-0 123
2. Canton (2) 4-1 96
3. Dell Rapids 4-1 77
4. West Central 4-1 54
5. SF Christian 3-2 15
Receiving votes: Vermillion 8, Tri-Valley 2.
Class 11B
1. Winner (25) 6-0 125
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-1 91
3. Sioux Valley 4-1 77
T4. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-1 26
T4. Groton Area 5-1 26
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 11, Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 5, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (23) 5-0 123
2. Platte-Geddes 4-1 83
3. Florence/Henry (2) 6-0 73
4. Chester Area 4-1 48
5. Parkston 4-2 17
Receiving votes: Hamlin 12, Garretson 7, Canistota/Freeman 4, Timber Lake 4, Ipswich 3, Lyman 1.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (22) 6-0 119
2. Howard (1) 6-0 98
3. Herreid/Selby Area (1) 6-0 76
4. Wall (1) 6-0 54
5. Wolsey-Wessington 3-2 15
Receiving votes: Castlewood 13.
Class 9B
1. Avon (21) 5-0 121
2. Faulkton Area (3) 5-1 97
3. Gayville-Volin (1) 3-1 79
4. Potter County 5-1 51
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 4-2 18
Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.