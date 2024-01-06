Winona, Minn. (Northern State) -– Josh Dilling sealed the Northern State University men’s basketball victory over Winona State on Saturday afternoon with a jumper in the lane. Three Wolves scored in double figures and the team hit a combined 13 from beyond the arc in the win.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 77, WSU 75

Records: NSU 6-8 (4-4 NSIC), WSU 9-5 (4-4 NSIC)

Attendance: N/A



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves and Warriors were tied at 37 at the half and Winona State held a lead for over half of the second

Augustin Reede grabbed a fastbreak 3-pointer at 6:31 giving Northern their first lead of the second half

grabbed a fastbreak 3-pointer at 6:31 giving Northern their first lead of the second half Northern shot 45.8% from the floor, 44.9% from the 3-point line, and 83.3% from the foul line in the win

Defensively they held Winona State who shot 37.0% from the floor and 24.1% from the 3-point line

They scored 28 points in the paint, 11 points off turnovers, and ten fastbreak points, adding 34 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks, and three steals

Dilling led the team with 25 points, followed by Reede with 23 and a team leading seven made 3-pointers

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Josh Dilling : 25 points, 66.7 field goal%, 5 assists, 4 rebounds

: 25 points, 66.7 field goal%, 5 assists, 4 rebounds Augustin Reede : 23 points (season high), 50.0 field goal%, 58.3 3-pt field goal%, 3 rebounds

: 23 points (season high), 50.0 field goal%, 58.3 3-pt field goal%, 3 rebounds Jacksen Moni : 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks

UP NEXT

Northern returns to Wachs Arena for a 4-game home stand starting next weekend. The Wolves will match-up against Wayne State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12 and Augustana at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 13. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.