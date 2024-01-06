Winona, Minn. (Northern State) -– Josh Dilling sealed the Northern State University men’s basketball victory over Winona State on Saturday afternoon with a jumper in the lane. Three Wolves scored in double figures and the team hit a combined 13 from beyond the arc in the win.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 77, WSU 75
Records: NSU 6-8 (4-4 NSIC), WSU 9-5 (4-4 NSIC)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wolves and Warriors were tied at 37 at the half and Winona State held a lead for over half of the second
- Augustin Reede grabbed a fastbreak 3-pointer at 6:31 giving Northern their first lead of the second half
- Northern shot 45.8% from the floor, 44.9% from the 3-point line, and 83.3% from the foul line in the win
- Defensively they held Winona State who shot 37.0% from the floor and 24.1% from the 3-point line
- They scored 28 points in the paint, 11 points off turnovers, and ten fastbreak points, adding 34 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks, and three steals
- Dilling led the team with 25 points, followed by Reede with 23 and a team leading seven made 3-pointers
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Josh Dilling: 25 points, 66.7 field goal%, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
- Augustin Reede: 23 points (season high), 50.0 field goal%, 58.3 3-pt field goal%, 3 rebounds
- Jacksen Moni: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks
UP NEXT
Northern returns to Wachs Arena for a 4-game home stand starting next weekend. The Wolves will match-up against Wayne State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12 and Augustana at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 13. For full game promotions visit nsuwolves.com/promotions.