EL PASO, TEXAS (SDSU) — South Dakota State had its toughest game shooting from the field this season as the Jackrabbits fell to Wyoming, 78-65, on Wednesday in the opening matchup of the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in the Don Haskins Center.

The two teams traded baskets in the first seven minutes of the contest before the Cowboys took control in the first half. Wyoming used an 8-0 run to go up 22-14 at the 10:44 mark of the first half. SDSU cut the deficit to one on multiple occasions, but Wyoming held a 36-31 advantage going into halftime.

South Dakota State battled back into the matchup in the second half.

Trailing by seven, William Kyle III accounted for three points, then a Luke Appel 3-pointer made it a 46-45 score with 11:49 to go. SDSU tied the score on two straight possessions behind a Zeke Mayo jumper and a dunk by Kyle III. A steal by Charlie Easley on Wyoming’s next possession led to an outlet pass by Appel ahead to Kalen Garry who converted on a layup to put the Jackrabbits ahead 51-49 with 8:34 remaining.

From there, it was all Cowboys.

Wyoming went on a 12-0 run over a span that lasted nearly four minutes. By the time SDSU scored again, the Cowboys’ advantage was 61-53 with less than five minutes to play. That deficit would be the slimmest for the Jackrabbits the remainder of the contest.

South Dakota State was held to season low percentages shooting from both the floor (36.1%) and 3-point range (20.7%). Wyoming was 50.9% shooting from the field and 8 of 16 from deep. Wyoming also commanded the boards with a 40-24 edge in the category on Wednesday. The Cowboys improved to 7-4 overall while the Jackrabbits dropped to 6-6.

Notes

The Jackrabbits had three double digit scorers in Easley (17), Kyle III (16) and Appel (13). Easley had a team-high four steals while he also had two blocks. Kyle III added two blocks while Nate Barnhart had a team-high three to contribute to SDSU’s season-high seven.

Wyoming's Akuel Kot served as the game's leading scorer with 22 points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action in the 6 p.m. game of the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Thursday. The Jackrabbits await the loser of Wednesday’s nightcap between Norfolk State and UTEP.