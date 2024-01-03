MISSOULA, MT (USD) — Montana closed the game on a 19-2 run to defeat South Dakota 74-61 Wednesday night inside Dahlberg Arena.

Montana (9-3) picks up the point for the Big Sky in the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge on Wednesday night. Home teams won six of the nine games on the first night of the Challenge with the Summit taking a 6 to 4.5 lead.

South Dakota (11-5) was led by junior guard Kendall Holmes’ 15 points with four 3-pointers. Sophomore center Walker Demers was one board shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Junior guard Grace Larkins narrowly missed a triple-double with nine points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Montana put four players in double-figures with forwards Carmen Gfeller and Dani Bartsch leading the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Bartsch finished with a double-double adding 11 rebounds. Gina Marxen tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists off the bench. MJ Bruno rounded out the group with 10.

It was a game of runs between the two teams with five lead changes. South Dakota jumped out to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter while shooting 75 percent from the floor. Demers had seven of her 13 points in the first quarter.

Montana closed the first half on a 9-2 run to lead 42-41 at the intermission. Coyote guard Alexi Hempe scored back-to-back buckets near the end of the third to give the Coyotes a six-point advantage at 56-50. After a 3-pointer by Holmes gave the Coyotes a 59-55 lead to start the fourth quarter, the Lady Griz went on a 19-2 run to end the game.

The Lady Griz knocked down a program record 16 3-pointers in the game. Montana shot 41.3 percent (26-of-63) from the field and 36.4 percent (16-of-44) from 3.

South Dakota made 43.6 percent (24-of-55) from the floor and 40 percent (10-of-25) from deep.

The Coyotes return home to host Idaho State in the second of two games of the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota. The game will also serve as USD women’s basketball’s annual alumni game.